New features pop up at Erie MetroBark Park

Erie MetroParks staff recently debuted playground equipment at the green space.

The five-piece set — including an adjustable bar and triple-hoop structure for jumps — aims to improve any four-legged creature’s agility and balance.

Park officials ended up spending about $4,400 in public funds on the materials. Community resident Caleb Witte, who’s working toward becoming an Eagle Scout, installed the equipment.

Two years ago, when Erie MetroParks successfully campaigned for a countywide property tax increase to generate additional funds, officials vowed this type of improvement would happen.

“It was one of the promises that Erie MetroParks made to the public,” said Beki Catri, the district’s marketing and program manager. “When the bark park was first established, there was some agility equipment. But after many years of use, it needed to be replaced. Erie MetroParks is excited to be accomplishing this goal that was set in 2014.”

