Dogs available for adoption

CASEY — Casey is a 1 ½ year old housebroken, crate-trained male cockapoo. He gets along great with other dogs and cats, knows sit on command and walk great on a leash.

MICRO — Micro is a 4 to 5 year old housebroken, crate-trained male Jack Russell mix. He does great on a leash does not mind other animals. Micro is deaf and would do best in a home with an experienced family.

T-BONE — T-bone is a 2 to 3 year old housebroken, crate-trained male Labrador mix. He knows how to sit and shake on command, great on a leash and good with other dogs.

SHADOW — Shadow is a 2 year old housebroken, crate trained male husky mix. He does great on a leash, well with other dogs and knows how to sit, shake and lay down on command.

TINY — Tiny is a 3 year old housebroken, crate-trained neutered male Shih Tzu. Very shy at first but warms up fairly quick. Would do better in a home with another dog.

PUMPKIN — Pumpkin is a 3 year old housebroken, crate-trained spayed female Shih Tzu. Very shy at first but warms up fairly quickly. Would do better in a home with another dog.

ANGEL MARIE — Angel Marie is a 6 year old housebroken, crate-trained spayed female Shih Tzu. Very shy at first but warms up fairly quickly. Would do better in a home with another dog.

MITSY — Mitsy is a 6 year old housebroken, crate-trained spayed female Shih Tzu. Very shy at first but warms up fairly quickly. Would do better in a home with another dog.

SASSY SUE — Sassy Sue is a 6 year old housebroken, crate-trained spayed female Shih Tzu. Very shy at first but warms up fairly quickly. Would do better in a home with another dog.

The Erie County Dog Pound, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Township, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adoptions are from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Adopting a dog costs $50 to $100, including license and first shots. If you have other animals, you can schedule a meet-and-greet with the potential new pet. 419-627-7607.