Cats available for adoption

PHOEBE — Phoebe is a 2 year, 4 month old female cat and is affectionate and sweet.

MADISON — Madison is a 2 year, 4 month old female cat who is curious and full of personality.

ABRAHAM — Abraham is a 1 year, 6 month old male cat and is loving and gentle.

KILEY — Kiley is a 2 year ,3 month old female cat who is silly and playful.

The Humane Society, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky is open for adoptions from 12:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 12:30- 6 p.m. Thursday; and 12:30-4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed Wednesday and Sunday. Normal adoption fees are: Cats/kittens $50-$75; adoption fees for dogs/puppies vary. The fees include spaying/neutering and first shots if the kitten is at least 3 months old. For information call 419-626-6220.