Dogs available for adoption

PARIS — Paris is a 1 and a half year old housebroken, crate-trained female Beagle. She is very sweet, full of energy, gets along fine with cats and other dogs.

ZEUS — Zeus is a 5 month old, partially housebroken, crate trained male Pitbull/Labrador mix. He does great on a leash and gets along with other dogs.

COCO — Coco is a 1 year old housebroken, crat-trained female Pitbull mix. She is very sweet, gets along great with other dogs and does good on a leash.

DINKY — Dinky is a 6 to 7 year old housebroken, crate-trained female Chihuahua. She does great on a leash, gets along great with other dogs and does not mind cats. Dinky loves to dance and can sit up and look pretty.

BUDDY — Buddy is a 6 to 7 year old housebroken, crate-trained male Labrador Retriever. He does great on a leash, can sit on command and does not mind other dogs.

The Erie County Dog Pound, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Township, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adoptions are from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Adopting a dog costs $50 to $100, including license and first shots. If you have other animals, you can schedule a meet-and-greet with the potential new pet. 419-627-7607.