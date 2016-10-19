Cats available for adoption

TOOTSIE SUE — Tootsie Sue is a 2 years and 3 months old female cat. Tootsie Sue is sweet and affectionate.

COCOA — Cocoa is a 6 years, 2 months old female cat. Cocoa is laid back and gentle.

ROSIE — Rosie is a 1 year and 5 month old female cat. Rosie loves everyone and is adventurous.

TERI — Teri is a 1 year and 9 month old female cat. Teri is very loving and wants attention from everyone.

The Humane Society, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky is open for adoptions from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed Wednesday and Sunday. Normal adoption fees are: Cats/kittens $50-$75; adoption fees for dogs/puppies vary. The fees include spaying/neutering and first shots if the kitten is at least 3 months old. For information call 419-626-6220.