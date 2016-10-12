Dogs available for adoption

PARIS — Paris is a 9 month old housebroken, crate-trained female beagle. She is very sweet, full of energy, gets along fine with cats and other dogs.

SCRUBB — Scrubbs is a 3 year old housebroken, crate-trained male Labrador/pit bull mix. He is full of energy, can sit on command, does great on a leash and gets along fine with other dogs.

HENRY — Henry is a 2 year old housebroken, crate-trained male English Bulldog/Pitbull mix. He has a great temperament, enjoys long walks, playing fetch and children. Henry does great with other dogs as well.

The Erie County Dog Pound, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Township, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adoptions are from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Adopting a dog costs $50 to $100, including license and first shots. If you have other animals, you can schedule a meet-and-greet with the potential new pet. 419-627-7607.