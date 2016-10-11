Cats available for adoption

GYPSY — Gypsy is a 12 years, 6 month old female cat who is affectionate and wants lots of attention.

JULIET — Juliet is a 2 years, 11 month old female cat. Juliet can be shy but she is very sweet.

WUBSY — Wubsy is a 1 year old male cat and is very playful and likes to talk.

TAYLOR — Taylor is a 2 years, 1 month old female cat who is laid back and very gentle.

The Humane Society, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky is open for adoptions from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed Wednesday and Sunday. Normal adoption fees are: Cats/kittens $50-$75; adoption fees for dogs/puppies vary. The fees include spaying/neutering and first shots if the kitten is at least 3 months old. For information call 419-626-6220.