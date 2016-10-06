logo
Blessing of the Pets service to raise funds for animal shelter

PORT CLINTON — Confirmation students of St. John and Peace Lutheran churches in Port Clinton invite the public — pet owners or not — to a Blessing of the Pets service, which will also serve as a fundraiser for Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary Inc.

The event will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church, 900 Jefferson St. in Port Clinton. Pastors Jim Lehman of St. John Lutheran Church and Tony Setley of Peace Lutheran Church will bless pets, or pictures of pets if they are unable to travel. The event will also feature a bake sale, a rescued-animal sponsorship drive and a collection of donations for the animal shelter — current needs include wet chunky dog food, paté cat food, pine floor cleaner, antiseptic mouthwash, all forms of unused or recently expired pet medications, and more.

Call Shannon Woessner at 419-960-7487 or email islandshas@aol.com for a complete list of the animal sanctuary’s needs.

