Dogs available for adoption

LILLY — Lilly is a 9 month old, housebroken, crate-trained female pit bull mix. Very shy at first but warms up quick, needs to be leash trained but loves to cuddle once she gets over her shyness.

SCOUT — Scout is a 4 to 5 year old housebroken, crate-trained neutered male Airedale mix. He does great on a leash, knows the command sit.

CHARLIE — Charlie is a 8 to 9 year old housebroken, crate-trained male Shih-Tzu mix. He is very rambunctious, does great round other dogs and does not mind cats. He enjoys going for long walks and being cuddled.

MASON — Mason is a 2 year old housebroken, crate-trained male Rottweiler. He is full of energy, can sit on command, does great on a leash. Mason would prefer to be in a home with children over the age of 12 years, with very active family members and a fenced in yard.

SUZIE — Suzie is an 8 year old housebroken, crate-trained spayed female Beagle. Her shots are up to date, she loves to go for walks and cuddle.

The Erie County Dog Pound, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Township, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adoptions are from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Adopting a dog costs $50 to $100, including license and first shots. If you have other animals, you can schedule a meet-and-greet with the potential new pet. 419-627-7607.