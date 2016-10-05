Cats available for adoption

SONNY — Sonny is a male kitten, 5 months old. Sonny is affectionate and playful.

TESLA — Tesla is a male kitten, 6 months old. Tesla is adventurous and curious.

HEZBIDEH — Hezbideh is a female cat, 1 year and 5 months old . Hezbideh is gentle and loves to purr.

CHANDLER — Chandler is a male kitten, 16 weeks old. Chandler is curious and energetic.

The Humane Society, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky is open for adoptions from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed Wednesday and Sunday. Normal adoption fees are: Cats/kittens $50-$75; adoption fees for dogs/puppies vary. The fees include spaying/neutering and first shots if the kitten is at least 3 months old. For information call 419-626-6220.