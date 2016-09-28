Local dog pound offers dogs

CHARLIE — Charlie is an 8 to 9 year old housebroken, crate-trained male Shih-Tzu mix. He is very rambunctious, does great round other dogs and does not mind cats. He enjoys going for long walks and being cuddled.

JUAN — Juan is a 1-year-old housebroken, crate-trained male Chihuahua mix. He is a little shy at first but warms up fairly quick. He does great on a leash, gets along with cats but would prefer to be the only dog in the home

SCRAPPY — Scrappy is a 5-year-old housebroken, crate-trained male Miniature Pinscher. He is very sweet, does great on a leash, gets along great with other dogs and does not mind cats.

RIPLEY — Ripley is a 7-year-old housebroken, crate-trained neutered male Doberman Pinscher mix. He is very sweet, does great on a leash, knows how to sit, stay and lay down on command. Ripley would prefer to be the only animal in the home.

The Erie County Dog Pound, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Township, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adoptions are from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Adopting a dog costs $50 to $100, including license and first shots. If you have other animals, you can schedule a meet-and-greet with the potential new pet. 419-627-7607.