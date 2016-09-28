Humane Society has plenty of cats to adopt

KOKO — Koko is a female cat 3 years and 7 months old. Koko is playful and gentle.

BOGEY — Bogey is a male cat 2 years and 2 months old. Bogey is affectionate and adventurous.

NORA — Nora is a female cat 5 years and 5 months old. Nora is talkative and sweet.

KATHERINE — Katherine is a female cat 3 years and 5 months old. Katherine is curious and likes to snuggle.

The Humane Society, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky is open for adoptions from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed Wednesday and Sunday. Normal adoption fees are: Cats/kittens $50-$75; adoption fees for dogs/puppies vary. The fees include spaying/neutering and first shots if the kitten is at least 3 months old. For information call 419-626-6220.