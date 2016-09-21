Need a cat? Humane Society has them

COCOA — Cocoa is a female cat, 6 years and 1 month old. Cocoa is gentle and sweet.

CARROT CAKE — Carrot Cake is a female cat, 2 years and 9 months old. Carrot Cake is amazing and very affectionate.

CHRISTIAN — Christian is a male cat, 2 years and 11 months old. Christian can be shy but very loving.

JADE — Jade is a female cat, 3 years and 5 months old. Jade is playful and talkative.

The Humane Society, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky is open for adoptions from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Friday; 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday; and 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is closed Wednesday and Sunday. Normal adoption fees are: Cats/kittens $50-$75; adoption fees for dogs/puppies vary. The fees include spaying/neutering and first shots if the kitten is at least 3 months old. For information call 419-626-6220.