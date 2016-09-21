Dog pound offers several dogs

FELIX — Felix is a 1-year-old housebroken, crate-trained male pit bull. He does great on a leash, knows the command sit, plays fetch and gets along great with other dogs.

CHARLIE — Charlie is a 8- to 9-year-old housebroken, crate-trained male Shih-Tzu mix. He is very rambunctious, does great around other dogs and does not mind cats. He enjoys going for long walks and being cuddled.

JUAN — Juan is a 1-year-old housebroken, crate-trained male Chihuahua mix. He is a little shy at first but warms up fairly quickly. He does great on a leash, gets along with cats but would prefer to be the only dog in the home.

The Erie County Dog Pound, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Township, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adoptions are from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Adopting a dog costs $50 to $100, including license and first shots. If you have other animals, you can schedule a meet-and-greet with the potential new pet. 419-627-7607.