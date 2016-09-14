Need a dog? Your new pet is at the dog pound

CHARLIE — Charlie is a 8 to 9 year old housebroken, crate-trained male Shih-Tzu mix. He is very rambunctious, does great round other dogs and does not mind cats. He enjoys going for long walks and being cuddled.

FELIX — Felix is a 1 year old housebroken, crate-trained male pit bull. He does great on a leash, knows the command sit, plays fetch and gets along great with other dogs.

BUDDY — Buddy is a 2 year old housebroken, crate-trained male Dapple Labrador/pit bull mix. He does great on a leash, gets along great with other dogs, can sit and lay down on command. Buddy would prefer to be in a home that has a large fenced in yard and very active family members.

The Erie County Dog Pound, 2900 Columbus Ave., Perkins Township, is open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Adoptions are from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on weekdays. Adopting a dog costs $50 to $100, including license and first shots. If you have other animals, you can schedule a meet-and-greet with the potential new pet. 419-627-7607.