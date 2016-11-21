Joan D. (Sherrock) Feltner

She was born Aug. 11, 1930, in Sandusky, to Claire and Marian (Kinsey) Sherrock.

Joan was a floor inspector at the former New Departure for 33 years. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. In her spare time she enjoyed watching birds, looking at flowers, crocheting, going to the casino, and her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Joan is survived by her daughter, Billie Johannsen of Norwalk; son, Michael (Melissa) Feltner of Sandusky; grandchildren, Dave (Donna) Johnston, Ron (Kelly) Johnston, Rick (Lisa) Johnston, Eric Johnston, Brian Feltner, Matthew Feltner, Marcus Feltner, Michael Schirg, Jason (Emily) Czech, Michelle Schneider and Kendra Feltner; great-grandchildren, Cindy, Courtney, Emily, Jillian, Ava, Mya, Kelsey, Kayla, Keyara and Sophia; and several loving nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by husband, Maynard Feltner; son, Gary Feltner; and son-in-law, Ron Johannsen.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, until funeral services at 11 a.m., at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. Burial will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Those wishing to contribute to Joan's memory may do so to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

