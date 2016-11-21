James Yingling

Jim was born November 11, 1923 in Bellevue, the son of Walter A. and Elsie (Stein) Yingling.

He graduated from Bellevue Senior High School in1941, and attended Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He farmed with his father prior to enlisting in the army during World War II, serving in Japan.

Jim was one of the original owners of Seven Limers Inc. and served as president until his retirement in 1988. He was a member of the Presidents Club at The Ohio State University and a member of the Ohio State University Farm Science Review Hall of Fame. He served as a 4-H Advisor for many years, was a member of the Huron County Fair Board, a member of the Ohio Seed Dealers Assoc., The Ohio Feed & Grain Association, the Bellevue Elk’s Lodge, V.F.W. Post 1238, and American Legion Post 46. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary J. (Krupp), whom he married Jan. 14, 1950; two sons, Greg Yingling of Bellevue, Bruce (Diane) Yingling of Sims, Texas; eight grandchildren, Jameson, Jarrett (Lindsey), Jordan (Darcy), Justine, Joshua (Amy), Ian (Angie), Shana (Dan), and Erika; six great grandchildren; brother, Don Yingling of Bellevue; sister, Faith Yingling Bellard of Delray Beach, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Yingling; and brother-in-law, Ernie Bellard.

Friends will be received 2-6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue. A funeral service officiated by Rev. Juli Lejman-Guy will be 10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 209 Southwest St., Bellevue. Burial will follow at St. Paul Cemetery, Prairie Road, Bellevue.

Memorials can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church, Stein Hospice Inc., or Immaculate Conception Church.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at foosfuneral.com.