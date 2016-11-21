James Edward Carnal

He was born May 4, 1941, in Evanston, Ill.

After serving in the U.S. Navy and then graduating from Southern Illinois University, Jim began a long and successful career in financial management with Ford Motor Company until retiring in 1999.

Jim enjoyed living in Huron at the shore of Lake Erie and was a member of the Huron Yacht Club. He always looked forward to a round of golf at Thunderbird Hills and he especially loved the companionship of his dogs, Nellie, Beka, and Brodie.

Jim was a man of strong faith and was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church, Huron.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sharon Carnal; her son, Adam Sterle of Indianapolis, Ind.; his former wife, Barbara Carnal of South Carolina; their son, Christopher (Amanda) Carnal of Scottsdale, Ariz.; daughters, Melissa Carnal Carter of South Carolina, and Angela Marie Ignacio of Pennsylvania; grandchildren, Tyler Sterle of Indianapolis, Grace Elizabeth, Katherine, Claire Carnal, Caroline Carter, and Grace Marie Carnal; brother, Jeff (Suzanne) Carnal of Long Beach, Calif., and their children, Edward and Meaghan.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Edward and Mildred (Billick) Carnal.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Back to the Wild, P.O. Box 423, Castalia, OH 44824.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the many caregivers and friends who touched Jim’s heart during his recent illness.

Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at fosterfh.com.