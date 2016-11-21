Dr. Fred H. Lear Jr.

He was born April 15, 1951, in Elizabeth, N.J., the son of Fred H. (Bubb) Lear Sr. and Amelia (LaVinia) Lear.

Fred was a professor at Rutgers University and was an auditor with the Ohio EPA.

He was a 1969 graduate of Piscataway High School and a 1973 graduate of Rutgers University, where he earned a dual doctorate in Biochemistry and Analytical Chemistry. While at Rutgers, he was a member of the football and track teams. He continued his love of sports after college playing softball, hockey, golf, and was a golden glove featherweight champion in his younger years.

Fred was a member of the Fremont Yacht Club, Bull Shooters Dart League, where he competed on an international level. Dr. Lear founded the Fremont Wrecker’s Boxing Club.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Seegitz) Lear, whom he married March 17, 1973, at St. Michael’s Church, Staten Island, N.Y.; daughter, Heather Lear-Shull of Clyde; grandchildren, Nicholas Shull, Alexis Shull, Michael Karr, Xavier Karr, Zachary Karr; brother, Thomas Lear of Sandusky; sister, Judith Sabo of Savanna, Tenn.; mother-in-law, Lillian Seegitz of Staten Island; nephew, Scott Sabo of Savanna; and sisters-in-law, Jo Battaglia of Elyria, Barbara Seegitz of Staten Island, and Laura Guidone of Staten Island.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Robert Seegitz; and nephew, Michael Sabo.

Friends will be received 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, and Monday. Nov. 28, at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy., Clyde. A funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 609 Vine St., Clyde.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.