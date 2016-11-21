Andrew J. Lukac Jr.

He was born Feb. 6, 1929, in Port Clinton, the son of Andrew and Susan (Yuhas) Lukac Sr. He was a 1947 graduate of Port Clinton High School and received his associate’s degree in accounting from Tiffin University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War where he received the (I will put his medals from the discharge papers here).

Andrew married Patricia McLoughlin (O’Neill) Dec. 4, 1965, in Norwalk, and she survives. He was the owner of ABC Used Car Sales in Bellevue for over 25 years. He was a member of St. Mary Church in Clyde. He was also a member of the American Legion and V.F.W. in Green Springs where he was a past Chaplain. Andrew was also a past member of Isaac Walton in Monroeville. He loved to play his accordion and was a member of the 3 J’s Band. Andrew also enjoyed playing baseball and softball, and watching sports. He loved spending time with his family. He never knew a stranger.

Andrew is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia Lukac of Green Springs; children, Kathleen O’Neill (Ray) of Gainesville, Fla., Kevin (Marsha) O’Neill of Sandusky, Michael (Gigi) O’Neill of Clyde, Laurie Manivahn (Gary) of Beaverton, Ore., Andrew (Sue McHargue) Lukac III of Bellevue, and Matthew (Paula) Lukac of Norwalk; sisters, Esther Leach of Aurora, and Frances Granger of Madison; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Brian O’Neill; brothers in-law, Tom Leach and Chad Granger.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25, at Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 211 N. Broadway St., Green Springs, with a vigil service at 7:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at St. Mary Church, 609 Vine St., Clyde, with an hour of visitation prior to the mass at the church. Burial will follow in Green Springs Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Easter Seals, or St Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences by be expressed to the family at whhfh.com.