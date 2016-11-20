Stephen Scott Durst

Steve was born in Fremont Nov. 4, 1969, to William David and Glenda (Adams) Durst.

He was a 1988 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Fremont, and had worked for UPS prior to Smith Painting. Steve was a member of Grace Community Church, Fremont.

On Sept. 23, 1995, he married Chelsea Gill. She survives, along with their two sons, Kenton Durst and Tanner Durst, both of Clyde; his parents, Glenda and Merrill Smith of Fremont; sister, Angie (Brian) Nehls of Clyde; two brothers, Tony (Sonya) Smith of Castalia and David Smith; mother and father-in-law, Richard and Mary Jo Gill of Clyde; brother-in-law, Justin (Paqui) Gill of Green Springs; and nieces and nephews, Estie, Mason, Maddox, Delaney and Sam.

Visitation will be 1-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m., in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in care to the family of Steve.

Condolences may be shared with the family at auxterfuneralhomes.com.