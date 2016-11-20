logo

CLYDE—Stephen Scott Durst, 47, of Clyde, died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016, in Stein Hospice, Sandusky, after an unexpected illness.

Steve was born in Fremont Nov. 4, 1969, to William David and Glenda (Adams) Durst.

He was a 1988 graduate of St. Joseph High School, Fremont, and had worked for UPS prior to Smith Painting. Steve was a member of Grace Community Church, Fremont.

On Sept. 23, 1995, he married Chelsea Gill. She survives, along with their two sons, Kenton Durst and Tanner Durst, both of Clyde; his parents, Glenda and Merrill Smith of Fremont; sister, Angie (Brian) Nehls of Clyde; two brothers, Tony (Sonya) Smith of Castalia and David Smith; mother and father-in-law, Richard and Mary Jo Gill of Clyde; brother-in-law, Justin (Paqui) Gill of Green Springs; and nieces and nephews, Estie, Mason, Maddox, Delaney and Sam.

Visitation will be 1-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. Funeral services will follow at 6:30 p.m., in the funeral home.

Memorials may be made in care to the family of Steve.

