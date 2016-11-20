Julia June Paula Sallee Antoine

While a student at The Ohio State University, June met the love of her life, Albert C. Antoine, originally of New York, N.Y. Bert was earning his doctorate in Chemistry at OSU. The two were married June 14, 1953, and were devoted to one another for 63 years, until she went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016.

From their union, June and Bert were blessed with four loving and accomplished children, six wonderful grandchildren, and one precious great-grandchild. Family was always important to June and she delighted in the accomplishments of her loved ones. Faith was also important to June. She carried out her faith in the way she lived her life, and through 50 years of active membership in Plymouth Church of Shaker Heights.

June had a long, varied, and distinguished career as an educator, arts advocate and philanthropist. She brought passion and commitment to everything that she did. Her career in education included serving as a classroom teacher in the Cleveland Public Schools, a secondary guidance counselor at the Adult Education Center of the Cleveland Public Schools, and as an asssistant principal at Shaker Heights High School, from which she retired in 1985.

After retiring from the public schools, June served as the director of the Cleveland Music School Settlement, Harvard East Branch, until 1995. She also gave much of herself to civic and philanthropic work, with organizations such as Karamu House, the Shaker Arts Council, Sankofa Fine Arts Plus, Restore Cleveland Hope, Mount Pleasant Now Development Advisory Council, The Ohio State University Alumni Advisory Council, Ohio Citizens for the Arts, and the Women’s Council of The Cleveland Museum of Art.

In 1993 June co-founded The Adrienne Kennedy Society (later renamed Creative Writing Workshop Projects), with her good friend Louise Kent Hope. The Society was a non-profit arts organization dedicated to increasing public awareness and appreciation of the literary works of African American Playwright, Adrienne Kennedy. June was also a member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People as well as a proud Diamond Life Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

June was also a classically trained musician and loved to sing. She fulfilled this interest as a member of the Plymouth Church choir, the Cleveland Orchestra Chorus (1985-1995) and the Heritage Chorale, with which she performed in the United States and Europe.

June was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, John, Leroy, Henry, and Charles; sisters, Mary Elizabeth, Cora Louise, and Rebecca; and daughter, Dr. Janice Antoine Lumpkin (Carl).

She is survived by her husband; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Albert Sallee (Evelyn), Edward Sallee (Nina), and Lawrence Sallee; six grandchildren, Nicole Lumpkin Fields (Andrew), Jessica, Jordan and Olivia Lumpkin, Kelley Marie Antoine, and Asa Evans Antoine; and one great-grandson, Theodore Scott Fields, all of whom she adored. She is also survived by her sisters, Dr. Regina M. Williams of Farmington Hills, Mich., and Angela S. Blount of Upper Marlboro, Md.; her brother and sister-in-law, Lawrence and Evelyn Antoine of Bushkill, Pa.; as well as a host of nieces and nephews with whom she shared mutually loving relationships.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to “Empowering Youth Exploring Justice,” www.eyej.org, would be appreciated.