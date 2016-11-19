Robert William Kirk

Robert was born July 17, 1929, in Findlay, Ohio, to the late Robert and Anna (Lunn) Kirk. On Sept. 18, 1951, he married Josephine Fike, and she predeceased him on April 4, 1967. He then married Doreen George on Feb. 14, 1969, and they were later divorced.

Robert joined the Army in 1948, where he served for two years. After his service in the Army he came back to Findlay, where he married and started his family. He held several jobs until he bought a farm near Williamstown, Ohio, and became a farmer. For many years he worked at Cooper Tire and Rubber Company and ran his farm operation at the same time.

He farmed until 1977, when he bought a boat and started fishing on Lake Erie. Soon after, he bought a mobile home at Willow Beach, Port Clinton. He lived there for 37 years. He built up a very good charter business on the lake. He mainly fished for walleye, but also would take charters out to fish for perch and small mouth bass. He was happiest on the lake in his boat, “Sea Queen.”

While he was a charter captain he also liked to shoot pool. He was the president of his pool league for three years. He also liked to play cards. After retiring from fishing he started playing blackjack at casinos and then started playing Texas Hold-Em. He also enjoyed going to the McDonald’s in Port Clinton every morning to visit with his friends. He was a man who spoke his mind, but he did not know a stranger. He talked to everyone he met.

Survivors include three daughters, Patricia (Dave) Neil of Mt. Blanchard, Ohio, Deborah Warnke of Port Clinton and Kathleen Kirk of Durham, N.C.; one son, Zak (Laura) Kirk of Catawba Island; one stepdaughter, Lori (Jon) Hickman of Oak Harbor. He is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Robert was predeceased by one son, Steven Ray, and one sister, Jean (Don) Kring.

Memorial services for Robert will be conducted at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton, with visitation one hour prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or Stein Hospice Care Center, Sandusky.

Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.