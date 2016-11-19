Mae Della (Laws) Comparette

She was born Nov. 16, 1925, in Kimball, Ohio, to Frank E. and Dolly E. (Nims) Laws. A 1943 graduate of Monroeville High School, Mae also earned Motel Management certification.

She was always active, working for the courthouse as a typist, retail for the 5 & 10, wardrobe department at Cedar Point, Corso’s, JoAnn Fabric, bookkeeper for the Kimball Grain Elevator, and the Rationing Board.

She was a member of Grace Episcopal Church, Sandusky. She loved sewing and needlepoint, and for many years sewed for the Perkins Band Auxiliaries. She also loved to garden on the farm. She collected lighthouses, loved listening to country music, and could often be found on Jackson St. Pier, watching the world go by. Most important, however, was her family.

Mae is survived by her son, David (Jan Wagner) Comparette of Sandusky; daughter, Donna (Terry) Andres of Sandusky; daughter-in-law, Cindy Comparette of Sandusky; grandchildren, Stacy (Zack) Gilbert, Brian (Grace Marji) Andres, Danielle Comparette, Jennifer Comparette, Joseph Comparette and Beth Comparette; and two great-grandchildren, Landen and Eastyn.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald C. Comparette, in 1991; sons, Eugene (in infancy), Paul in 2002 and William in 2016; and brothers, twins, Lloyd and Floyd (in infancy), LeRoy, George and James.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Friends may also call from 10:30 a.m. Wednesday until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. in Grace Episcopal Church, 315 Wayne St., Sandusky. The Rev. Jan Smith Wood will officiate, and burial will follow in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mae’s memory to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870 or to the church.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.