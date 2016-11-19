Gary C. Feltner

Gary was born in Sandusky on Oct. 27, 1949, to Maynard and Joan (Sharrock) Feltner. He was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps, serving in the Vietnam era. Gary enjoyed billiards and socializing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his daughter Michelle and his grandchildren.

Survivors include his daughters, Michelle Schneider and Kendra Feltner, both of Bellevue; son, Jason (Emily) Czech of Attica; four granddaughters; his mother, Joan Feltner of Norwalk; brother, Michael (Melissa) Feltner of Sandusky; and sister, Billie Jean Johannsen of Norwalk.

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain.