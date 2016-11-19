Bobby J. King

He was born in Mt. Sterling, Ky., on June 15, 1945, to Stanley and Christine (Morrison) King, and was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War, receiving the Purple Heart.

He was employed by Ford Motor Company in Lorain for 30 years.

Bobby was a member of the Sandusky Eagles, AA, and loved working on classic cars.

He is survived by his son, Rodney (Tracy) King of Sandusky; granddaughter, Alaina Christine King; brother, Jason King of Sandusky; and his partner, Diana Sims of Sandusky.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Wayne King; and a sister, Sue Duncil.

Friends may call from 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, until time of funeral services at 6 p.m. in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. The Rev. Wally Gilbert will officiate. The American Legion Post 83 Color Guard will provide a military tribute at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Bobby’s name may be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com.