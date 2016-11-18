John H. Fox

John was born Dec. 12, 1944, in Milan to the late Henry and Helen (Clark) Fox.

John graduated from Milan High School in 1963 and attended Bowling Green State University along with Minot State, North Dakota.

He was a veteran E-5 of the U.S. Air Force, former captain of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department in Colorado, sergeant at the Milan Police Department, president/owner of Firearms Unlimited, and mentor and chief of security at EHOVE Career Center.

John was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, the Milan American Legion, Milan City Council and Norwalk Eagles. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, shopping, family, NASCAR and being an avid Ohio sports fanatic.

John is survived by his daughters, Michelle Kramer (Jack) Van Der Waarden of Norwalk and Carla (Heath) Weilnau of Monroeville; grandchildren, Brittany Kramer of Oberlin, Kyle Kramer of Souix, N.D., Tylr Kramer of San Francisco, Calif.; great-grandchild, Jadyn Whitehouse; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanne M. (Lewis) Fox in 2005; and brother, Charles R. Fox.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory Milan Chapel, 1 S. Main St., Milan. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22, in the funeral home with Father Gilbert Mascarenhas presiding. Burial will be held at a later date in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Milan.

Those wishing to contribute to John’s memory may send monetary donations to ATTN: John Fox, Village of Milan, P.O. Box 1450, Milan, OH 44846. On his behalf, the family would like to have a park bench established in his honor.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.