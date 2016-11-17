In honor of the fourth anniversary of his passing:

Ronald E. Keller, of Sandusky, passed away at age 78 on Nov. 18, 2012, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Sandusky in 1934 and graduated from Sandusky High in 1953. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Esther (Vaith), and his sister, Sally Dibari.

Ron was fiercely loyal, humble, and loved his family with a rare intensity. He worked for the City of Sandusky for 38 years, retiring in 1997, but continued to work independently as a caretaker and landscaper well into his 70s — a testament to his energy and work ethic. He also served many years in the Ohio National Guard and Coast Guard Auxiliary.

A card shark, Ron was always ready for a good card game full of jokes and good-natured ribbing. He also loved Lake Erie and spent many days boating and fishing. Later in life he developed a talent for working with stained glass and created beautiful suncatchers, windows and lamps — now cherished family possessions. Ron was an avid reader, puzzler, model-builder, a surprisingly good whistler, and always carried hard candies. He was perhaps most content, however, when surrounded by his children, grandchildren and other family and friends.

A man of quiet, devout faith, Ron was an active member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, as well as American Legion Post 83 and several other organizations.

His funeral Mass was held at Holy Angels on an unseasonably warm and beautiful November day. His nephew read Scripture, his grandchildren sang and played piano, and the Rev. Bob Machovec Jr., then of Trinity UMC, delivered a touching tribute that brought both laughter and tears. There were more laughter and tears later at the reception as favorite memories were shared, from drag-racing minivans down residential streets to entertaining the youngest members of the family with his “take-out teeth.”

He was not without flaw, but he was a good man. He is missed every day by those who knew and loved him.