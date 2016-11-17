John Carroll Brown

Brown was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

Brown was born in the Marblehead Hospital on March 5, 1933, and dedicated his life to the boating industry. He was the last of the Brown family involved with Brown’s Marina and Brown’s Boats in Sandusky, and Brown’s Marina and Bar Harbor Marina in Lakeside.

In retirement, Brown resided at the Veterans Home, where he served as president of the Ohio Veterans Home Members Council, participated in many activities, including distributing coffee and cookies at the VA Clinic, and enjoyed visits from his grandchildren.

Brown is survived by his three children: sons, Michael Brown (wife, Terri) of Cleveland and Doug Brown (wife, Lori) of Sandusky; daughter, Cynthia of Huron; three grandchildren, Zachary Brown, and Ava and Grace Moser; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William R. and Marrian (Carroll); brother, Arthur “Bud” Brown; and sisters, Carolyn (Belt) and Wilma (Ernst).

Friends may call from noon Monday, Nov. 21, until time of military funeral services at 1 p.m. in the Ohio Veterans Home Giffin Chapel. Burial will follow in the OVH Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements. Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.