George J. Homegardner

Born on March 15, 1931, in Sandusky, he was the son of Albert George and Marie Rose (Baur) Homegardner. George was a 1949 graduate of Sandusky High School and later received his degree in electrical engineering from Akron University in 1960. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, having served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict.

George, over the years, had worked at General Tire and Rubber Co., Marion Power Shovel, the Whirlpool Corp. and he had also owned and operated Progressive Control Systems in Fremont, before going on to work at the Ford Motor Company in Sandusky for many years before retiring in 1996.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, boating and spending his summers at his home on Kelleys Island with his wife. He was a member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, a life member of Kelleys Island V.F.W. Post 9908, AMVETS Post 17, American Legion Post 83, the Sandusky Power Squadron and a former member of the Sandusky Yacht Club.

He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Elsie M. (Zorn) Homegardner; his daughter, Judy Magers of Bettsville; two sons, Brian (Terri) Homegardner of Vermilion and Craig (Tammy) Homegardner of Sandusky; seven granddaughters, Beth, Whitney, Cara, Dana, Brooke, Morgan and Alex; four great-grandchildren, Landon, Lyllah, Madison and Ledger; a stepdaughter, Carolyn (Mark) Ackerman of Sandusky; and stepson, Dan (Christine) McLaughlin of Sandusky; two sisters, Mary M. Scagnetti of Bellevue and Ida E. (Carl “Bud”) Kusser of Sandusky; and several nieces and nephews.

George was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Brad G. Homegardner; a granddaughter, Ericka McLaughlin; two sisters, Helen C. Savord and Martha L. Koch; and two brothers, Roy F. and Charles Homegardner.

Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at David F. Koch Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 520 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Prayers will be recited at 9:40 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 510 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Father Joe Steinbauer will officiate. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Sandusky. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 83 Color Guard.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Holy Angels Catholic Church Window Restoration Project, 428 Tiffin Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870; or to The Meadows at Osborn Park, 3916 E. Perkins Ave., Huron, OH 44839.

