Clifton Earl Russell

He was born March 23, 1947, in Sandusky. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal savior and was baptized at age 14, uniting with the Porters Memorial CME Church under the leadership of the late Rev. S.B. Harris.

Cliff resided in Sandusky most of his life, and was employed in industry. Cliff enjoyed people, spending time with his family, was a comedian of sorts and loved to dance.

He leaves to cherish his “Homegoing,” his companion, Melanie Wright; seven children, Tellie Russell and Sonja (Russell) Woods, both of Sandusky, Clifton “Sammy” (Laurie) Russell of Greenville, S.C., Terry Green of Louisville, Ky., Adrianne Green of Springfield, Mass., and Capri Wright and Mariah (Kevin) Gonzales, both of Sandusky; stepchildren, Angela Pickens and Danny Pickens, both of Toledo, Myron Pickens of Marion, Ohio, Tyeshia (Lamar) Lovick of Lima, Ohio, and Willie Wright of Alabama; stepmother, Geneva Russell; four sisters, Barbara (Kenneth) Parker of Columbus, Evangelist Gail McGill Tate, of Euclid, Ohio, Jo Cynthia Keels of Sandusky and Elder Gwendolyn (Phillip) Moorer of Akron; one brother, Minister Howard (Sharon) Carr of Sandusky; uncle, Arthur (Betty) Russell of Philadelphia, Pa.; aunts, Betty Brown of Cleveland and Carole Sherman of Sandusky; 27 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; friends; and adopted sisters, Hortense “Cookie” Miller-Woods and Lula Rollison.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marie Russell; siblings, Gloria (Russell) Wood, Robert Russell Jr. and Anthony Smith; grandson, Xavier Clark; niece, Felecia McGill; and nephew, Kenneth Ferrail Parker.

Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, in Porters Memorial CME Church, 1722 Third St., Sandusky. Funeral services will be at noon on Saturday at the church.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling arrangements.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.