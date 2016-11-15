Wayne A. Cedoz

Wayne was born Aug. 11, 1923, in Curtice, Ohio, the son of Henry G. and Nellie M. (Sterns) Cedoz. Wayne was a veteran of the U.S. Navy serving during World War II.

On June 12, 1948, in Port Clinton, he married Doris M. Davis and she survives. Wayne worked in sales for the Port Clinton Candy Co. for 10 years and then worked for George Canalos Co. for 28 years, retiring in 1985. He enjoyed wood working, golfing, and bowling.

Wayne was a member of the Elks Lodge 1718, American Legion Post 113, and the V.F.W. Homer D. Gardner Post 2480, all of Port Clinton, and a longtime Notre Dame football fan. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 68 years, Doris M. Cedoz; and daughter, Kathy Cedoz.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Russell Cedoz and Fritz Cedoz.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, until funeral services at 1 p.m., at Gerner-Wolf- Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton. Services will be conducted by the Rev. Bruce Batchelor-Glader. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton, with military graveside services.

Memorials in memory of Wayne may be given to Island Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, 3620 E. State St., Port Clinton, OH 43452, or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.