Stephen A. Rodriguez

He was born March 5, 1955, in Bellevue, the son of Jose G. and Virginia (Moreno) Rodriguez.

Stephen was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clyde. He enjoyed listening to music, being outside, his favorite holiday, Christmas, and being around his loved ones.

Stephen is survived by his seven brothers and sisters, Christopher Rodriguez of Clyde, Margaret Rodriguez of Tiffin, Manuel (Susan) Rodriguez of Lexington, Ky., Regina (Ronald C. Jr.) Ransom of Tiffin, Vincent Rodriguez of Clyde, Greg Rodriguez of Sandusky, and Rebecca (Jeffrey) Mooney of Fremont; two half-sisters, Hope Berlanga and Betty Rodriguez both of San Antonio, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In additional to his parents, Stephen was preceded in death by three siblings, Phillip Rodriguez, Raymond Anthony Rodriguez, and Diana Goehring; and his nephew, Rodger Goehring.

Friends will be received 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Foos Funeral and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy., Clyde, with a wake service at 5:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 609 Vine St., Clyde.

Memorials may be made to Sandco Industries, 1101 Castalia St., Fremont, OH 43420.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.