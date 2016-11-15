Margaret Tylee Nielson

She was the beloved wife of the late John Robert Nielson; loving mother of J. Christopher Nielson (Heather Hogan), Earl Nielson (Jill Nielson) and Barbara Nielson (David Hollis); devoted grandmother of Jeffrey Sauthoff, Katherine Nielson (Michael Darman), Emily Hollis and Rachel Hollis.

Born in Cleveland on April 22, 1921, Margaret spent most of her life in Northeast Ohio with a stint in St. Louis. She graduated from Cleveland Heights High School and the Spencerian School of Secretarial Science, and worked as an executive secretary for the Ambus Jones Company in the Arcade Building in Cleveland. On Feb. 26, 1946, Margaret married her childhood sweetheart, John Nielson. The newlyweds honeymooned in New Orleans before returning to Cleveland to make their home.

Margaret and John enjoyed traveling, boating, spending time with family and entertaining friends. Margaret was particularly fond of card games, puns and happy hour with friends and family. She was a passionate advocate for education and an active member of the community and her church, serving as a deacon, on the Nurture and Mission committee and as a longtime host of the Mary Circle. She also volunteered for several years tutoring women who were learning English as a second language at the Huron Library.

Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, 410 Main St., Huron, A memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, with visitation one hour prior, at First Presbyterian Church, 225 Williams St., Huron. Interment will follow in Lake View Cemetery in Cleveland.

Contributions in her honor may be made to First Presbyterian Church or the Salvation Army of Huron, 820 Cleveland Road E., Huron, OH 44839.

