Joseph 'Joey' Lynn Silcox

He was born April 7, 1991, to Dr. Paul Silcox and Lavin (Tom) Schwan. He graduated from Old Fort High School in 2009, where he excelled in basketball, golf and track. He had attended Bowling Green State University.

Joe was a very bright, fun loving guy. He was a nice, kindhearted and loyal person who always stood up for his family and friends. From the words of all of Joe’s friends, “Joe always put a smile on my face and always had me laughing.”

Joe is survived by his parents; his sister, Jenna (Jake) Molyet; his stepsister, Sydney (Tim) Fox and stepbrother, Dakota Schwan; nieces, Ellie Molyet, Hannah And Olivia Fox; nephew, Parker Fox; many aunts, uncles and cousins. Joe is also survived by his fur-baby, Brooklyn.

Joe was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Ray and Barbara Silcox, and maternal grandparents, Frederick and Nancy Decaminada.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Foos & Foos Funeral Service, 151 Yorkshire Place, Bellevue, where a funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont.

Memorials can be made to Another Chance Sanctuary, 3320 County Road 175, Clyde, OH 43410.

Memories and condolences may be shared at foosfuneral.com.