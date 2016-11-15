Jerry A. Gwinner

He was born Aug. 3, 1954, in Sandusky, to Anna M. (Gwinner) Jones and the late Kenneth R. Gwinner. Jerry was a 1972 graduate of Perkins High School.

Known as “Fro” in his heyday, Jerry loved boating and fishing. He loved following his television shows. But most of all he loved his family, especially his daughter, Heidi.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Heidi Gwinner, of Columbus; mother, Anna M. Jones, of Sandusky; and brothers, John R. Gwinner, of Sandusky, and Larry D. (Sharon) Gwinner, of Bay View.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Rhonda S. Gwinner; father; and brother, Randy M. Gwinner.

Friends may call from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, until funeral services at 10 a.m., at Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s name to your favorite charity.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.