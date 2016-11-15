Jeffrey J. Ahner

He was born July 14, 1955, in Sandusky to Thomas and Patricia (Reckinger) Ahner.

He attended Perkins High School and EHOVE. Jeff was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was employed by Tenneco for 15 years and Ahner Fabrication.

Jeff loved boating, especially wooden boats, fishing, the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Browns. His love for animals was shown through his love for his labs, Lady and Pearl.

He is survived by his daughter, Jaime Guerra of Bryan, Texas; grandchildren, Joseph, Alex, Isabel and Ariella; sister, Mindy (Russell) Camp of Sandusky; aunt, uncle, cousins, his veteran brothers, and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Steven Ahner; and maternal and paternal grandparents.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, followed by military services at noon in the Ohio Veterans Home, Giffin Chapel, 3416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. Burial will be in the Ohio Veterans Home Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky, OH 44870; or to the Ohio Veterans Home Residence Fund; or to one’s favorite charity.

Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, is handling the arrangements.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com.