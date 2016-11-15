Irene M. (Atchley) Flynn

Irene was born Aug. 26, 1926, in Sevierville, Tenn., to Roy and Ellen (Canaster) Atchley.

Irene retired from General Motors in Sandusky after many years of service. She was a member of Wares Valley United Methodist Church in Sevierville. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, being outside enjoying nature and spending time with her family and friends.

Irene is survived by her daughter, Debora Weaver of Sandusky; grandchildren, Lynne (Brandon Villarreal) Weaver, Christina Weaver and Ashley Weaver, all of Sandusky; great-grandchildren, Noah and Cayden; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

In addition to her parents, Irene was preceded in death by her sisters, Daisy Hyde and Veryl Sims.

Private family visitation and funeral services will be held at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory with Pastor Wally Gilbert presiding. Burial will take place back home in Sevierville, Tenn., at Maddox Cemetery.

Those wishing to contribute to Irene’s memory may do so to one’s favorite charity.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.