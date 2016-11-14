William I. Warner

He was born June 17, 1921, in Clyde, to Zeno and Lottie (Greene) Warner. William graduated from Townsend High School in 1939.

William served our country in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He was a well-respected farmer in our area. Because of that respect, he had been chosen as Farmer of the Year in Sandusky County. He was a member of First United Methodist Church, Clyde; Ohio Flying Farmers, where he had served as president; International Flying Farmers; 4-H advisor; Jr. Fair leader; Farm Bureau. He had served as the president of the Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce; was on the board of Key Bank and Fremont Savings Bank; president of the Ohio Cattleman's Association; Board of Ohio Sugar Beet Growers Association; and former president of the Sandusky County Board of Health.

On Sept. 12, 1942, he married Evelyn (Jay) Warner and she survives. Also surviving are their children, Patricia (Gil) Root of Fremont, Kay Collins of Vickery, Janet (Dennis) Snyder of Fremont, David (Sally) Warner of Vickery, and Daniel (Sue) Warner of Fremont; grandchildren, Bob, Dawn, Jada, Jack, Jim, Allan, Chad, Sharalyn, Michelle, Krista, Amy, Mike, Andy, Kellie, Paul, Gwendolyn, Jacob, and Rebecca; 23 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Norman (Betty) Warner of Vickery and Betty (Bob) Wright of Clyde.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons, Jack and William Jr.; and his sisters, Ruth Zieber and Leona Nebergall.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at First United Methodist Church, 510 W. Maple St., Clyde. The Rev. Sheryl Seitz and the Rev. Gary Click will officiate. Burial will follow in Parkhurst Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Jack and William Jr. Warner Family Scholarship Fund (in care of Margaretta Schools), 4-H Foundation, or Townsend Ruritan.

Condolences may be shared with the family at auxterfuneralhomes.com.