Tiffany Nicole Wirsche

She was born Dec. 4, 1985, in Sandusky, to Kenneth R. Wirsche Sr. and Dawn P. Esposito. S

Tiffany was a 2004 graduate of Sandusky High and graduated from Sandusky Adult Education Program with certifications as a medical assistant, phlebotomist, and medical billing and coding tech. She attended Bowling Green State University and worked at Dr. Ahluwalia’s office and Damon’s Grill. She loved her dogs, going for walks, music, hanging out with her friends, and most of all, enjoying life.

Left to cherish Tiffany’s memory are her mother and father, Dawn Esposito and Kenneth Wirsche Sr., both of Sandusky; brothers, Ramon Malone, Kenneth Wirsche Jr., and Ronald Malone Jr.; sisters, Sydney and Taylor Wirsche, and Robin (Jon) Lippert; stepbrothers, Timmy and Michael Johnson; aunts, Beth Esposito-Perrin, Michelle (David) Denslow, Paula Recio, and Donna Wirsche; uncles, Domenic Esposito and Daniel Wirsche; maternal grandparents, Dominick and Cindy Esposito; paternal grandfather, Allan Wirsche; maternal great-grandparents, Michael and Mary Esposito; paternal great-grandmother, Elsie Wirsche; special cousins, Rachelle Wirsche and Danielle Grant; and numerous other family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother, Emilia Wirsche; maternal grandmother, Elaine Esposito; paternal great-grandfather, Daniel Wirsche; paternal great-grandmother, Lydia Delgado; maternal great-grandfather, Merle Faulkner; aunt, Jennifer Bruce; and stepfather, Ronald Malone Sr.

Friends may call from 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 until funeral services at 6 p.m., at Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. The Rev. Ken Hiser will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tiffany’s name to the care of the funeral home.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by visiting toftfh.com.