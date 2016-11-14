RoseMary Zeier

Born in Madison on April 23, 1925, RoseMary was the youngest child of John Gotleib and Gesina Marie (Schmitz) Kessenich. At the age of four RoseMary attended Saint John’s School for the Deaf in Milwaukee, Wis., until the age of nine, then transferred to Wisconsin School for the Deaf in Delavan, Wis. Due to an illness at the age of 14, RoseMary returned home to Madison and continued her studies at West High School.

Beginning at that age of four she met the man she would one day marry. On June 10, 1944, RoseMary married her childhood sweetheart, classmate, best friend and the love of her life, Albert George Zeier. He preceded her in death April 10, 1990.

RoseMary was a lifelong member of the Madison Association of the Deaf (MAD), Southern Lakes Association of the Deaf (SLAD) in Darien, Wis., and the International Catholic Deaf Association (ICDA). She was employed by Saint Mary’s Hospital (SSM Health), Madison from 1951 to 1990, having worked as a nursing assistant in the delivery suite department.

She is survived by her five children, MaryAnn and Chuck Schwenn of Waunakee and family, Jennifer, Eric, Beth, Gesina, Luke, and Troy, Chad, and Trent; Barbara Zeier of Milwaukee and family, Mark and Vanessa; Betty Gauldin of Janesville and family, Lisa, Laura, Gary, Donna and Scott; Susan and Bill Bannier of Milwaukee and family, Eric, Leah, and Ben; David and Susan of Ohio, and Danielle; 44 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren; and great-granddaughter and great-great granddaughter both expected in December; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be greatly missed by her furry friend Sammy.

RoseMary was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son-in-law, G. Wayne Gauldin; siblings and their spouses, Jerome (Mary Jo) Kessenich, infant sister, Ruth Kessenich, Helen Vogel, Dorothy (George) Zangl, Raymond (Connie) Kessenich, William Zeier, Paul (Kathleen) Zeier, and Sister Catheryne Margaret Zeier SSM.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville. There will also be visitation from 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, until a mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Parish, 5313 Flad Ave., Madison, with the Rev. Bill Key and the Rev. Christopher Klusman officiating. A sign language interpreter and special seating for the deaf will be provided at the mass.

Memorials can be made to SSM Health Saint Mary’s Hospital Foundation, 700 South Park, Madison, WI 53715, in memory of RoseMary Zeier and in honor of Sister Catheryne Zeier SSM.

The family would like to thank all of those that assisted in the care of our mother, especially Dr. Green, and the staff at Agrace Hospice Center where she spent her final days.

Mother, we love you and we thank you for your unconditional love. You will be greatly missed and in our hearts forever.