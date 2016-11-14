Raymond C. Rust

Ray was born Feb. 1, 1952, in Port Clinton, the son of Lester M. and Wilma (Sampson) Rust. He was a foreman for U.S. Gypsum Company. On April 21, 1979, in Oak Harbor, he married Mary Ann Chudy, and she survives.

Ray was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor. He enjoyed working on and restoring cars. He also enjoyed yard work, carpentry, camping and going to the casino. Ray really enjoyed helping people and had a great sense of humor. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 37 years, Mary Ann Rust; sons, Douglas (Patricia) Rust and William (Amanda) Rust; grandchildren, Toni, Bailey, Madison and Connor Rust; sister, Mary Lou (Loney) Hamilton; brothers, James (Donna) Rust and David (Beverly) Rust.

Ray was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at Gerner-Wolf- Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Port Clinton. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Tony Setley at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov.16, at Peace Lutheran Church, 900 Jefferson St., Port Clinton. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Port Clinton.

Memorial donations in memory of Raymond may be given to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870.

