John Francis Dawes

He was born July 2, 1943, to Thorpe and Frances (Durkin) Dawes in Baltimore, Md.

John spent his early childhood in Bel Air, Md., attending public school until 1958 when he entered Charlotte Hall Military School in Charlotte Hall, Md., graduating in 1961. He enrolled at Ohio Northern University where at a freshman mixer he met Mary Jane Lee of Clyde. They were married in 1968 in Alexandria, Va., living in Alexandria until 1977. John worked for Duron Paints, managing stores until his retirement 25 years later. In 1978, he and Mary Jane fulfilled a dream by moving to a farm in the Shenandoah Valley where they lived until 2005 when they moved to Clyde.

John loved music of all kinds, especially music of the 60s. He enjoyed his classic cars and trucks HO trains and riding his Harley, which he had “triked out” when moving to Clyde. He was a kind and gentle man. He was a member of Clyde Christian Church.

John was preceded in death by his parents; and sister-in-law, Sue Ann Johnson.

He is survived by Mary Jane (Lee), his wife of 48 years; brother-in-law, Robert (Gail) Lee of Clyde; three nieces and two nephews and their families.

At his request, cremation will take place. There will be a private family graveside service Thursday, Nov. 17, at McPherson Cemetery, Clyde.

Memorials should be made to Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, or Clyde Christian Church, 206 S. Main St., Clyde.

Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 S. Main St., Clyde, is assisting with arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at auxterfuneralhomes.com.