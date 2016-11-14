Bryan W. 'Bill' Popke

He was born Sept. 13, 1968, to William A. and Sue A. (Roth) Popke in Sandusky.

Bill was a 1986 graduate of Perkins High School, and worked at Nantucket Waste Water Treatment Center as an assistant plant manager for 11 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and was very passionate about cars in general, especially tinkering with car audio systems. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially his granddaughter, Kali.

Bill is survived by his mother, Sue A. Popke of New Jersey; son, Bryan (Megan) Popke of Kettering, Ohio; daughter, Kristen Popke of Sandusky; grandchildren, Miles and Kali; sister, Beth (Dan) Bender of Sandusky; and stepmother, Susan E. Popke of Sandusky.

He was preceded in death by his father, William A. Popke.

Friends and family may call 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, at Groff Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1607 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky. A Mass of Christian burial will be 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 429 Central Ave., Sandusky.

Those wishing to contribute to Bill’s memory may do so to the Humane Society of Erie County, 1911 Superior St., Sandusky, OH 44870, or Fireland’s Recovery and Counseling Services, 1925 Hayes Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared at grofffuneralhomes.com.