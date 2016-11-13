Mildred 'Millie' Martin

She was born Dec. 15, 1939, in Marblehead, to Mary H. (Sotak) and Stephen M. Ontko. On Jan. 23, 1960, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marblehead, she married Thomas D. Martin Sr.

Millie worked as a bookkeeper for Young’s Floor Covering for 25 years, retiring in 2007. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton, where she was a member of the Rosary Alter Society, choir, and served as organist and pianist.

Millie’s greatest joys in life were her grandchildren. She loved the role of grandma, and reveled in all their accomplishments. Millie enjoyed being musically involved with family weddings and special occasions. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Thomas D. Martin Sr.; daughter, Jennifer (Stephen) Hofacker; sons, Thomas D. (Paula) Martin Jr., and Richard (Karen) Martin; grandchildren, Catherine and Rachel Hofacker, Stone Martin, Kylie (Mark Timber) Robinson, Michael Williams, Emilee (Kristoph) Kosicki, Jason (Brook) Kittinger; great-grandchildren, Miles Kittinger, Grayson and Ellie Kosicki; sisters, Mary Pepa, Bernadette Weldon, Margaret (Donald) Gresh, Alice Wingate and Martha (Carmine) Reino; brother, Charles (Marcia) Ontko; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Timothy Martin; brothers, John, Steven, Edward, Raymond, Thomas and James Joseph Ontko; and sister, Agnes Ontko.

Friends may call 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Gerner-Wolf- Walker Funeral Home, Port Clinton. Prayers will be recited in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, followed by a10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton. Burial will follow in Catawba Island Cemetery.

Millie’s family suggest memorial contributions be directed to Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 414 Madison St, Port Clinton, OH 43452.

Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.