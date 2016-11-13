Kathryn Coleman

She was born Dec. 11, 1925, in Everson, Pa., to Joseph Logsdon and Mary Wiggins. She was a homemaker who had lived in the Huron area since 1951.

Kathryn is survived by her son, Donald Coleman and wife Brenda, of Lemont Furnace, Pa.; a brother, James Logsdon of New York; grandchildren, Alan, Amy and Aaron and their spouses, of Pennsylvania; great-grandchildren, Briana, Derek, Shawn, Brendan, Ellarie and Connor; and her special friends, Rebecca Jo Scott, Angie Kimberlin, and Shelly Forbes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald "Pete" Coleman; a sister, Patricia Bryner; a brother, Francis Logsdon; and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Shaffer.

Friends may call 3-6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, at Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South St., Berlin Heights. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Meadow Green Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Veterans Home, 3416 Columbus Av.e,Sandusky, OH 44870.

Condolences may be shared with the family at mormanfuneralhome.com.