Frank A. Leimeister

He was born in Berlin Township on Jan. 29, 1939, and lived in Wellington for 24 years before moving to Huron.

He worked for Sunrise Cooperative, Norwalk, for 46 years, retiring in 2014.

He was a U.S. Army veteran.

He was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church, Huron. He enjoyed playing golf, helping others, as well as being outdoors and farming. He belonged to the Western Square Dance Club, Norwalk.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joan (Welch) Leimeister; three sons, Christopher (Lisa), Adam (Charlene) and Wade (Tracy) Leimeister; nine grandchildren, Nicki (Josh), Anthony, Kevin (Valerie), Alex (Briana), Isaac (Sarah), Jacob, Zach, Justin (Emily) and Clayton (Brittany); eight great-grandchildren, Clinton, Joy, Evie, Zoey, Selah, Sadie, Lorelai and Creighton; five sisters, Dorothy Fannin, Catherine Clouse, Rose Fannin, Ruth Wood and Monica Leimeister; and three brothers, Tony (Virginia) Leimeister, Paul (Anne) Leimeister and John (Martha) Leimeister.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Moyer, Norma Leimeister, Rita Roberts and Theresa Wyatt; and four brothers, Michael, Charles, James and Peter Leimeister; and his parents, Joseph and Ada (Good) Leimeister.

According to Frank’s wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 430 Main St., Huron, with the Rev. Jeffrey McBeth officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Stein Hospice Services, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870; Cancer Services, 505 E. Perkins Ave., Sandusky, OH 44870; or to the Huron Rescue Squad, 413 Main St., Huron, OH 44839.

Condolences may be shared at fosterfh.com.

Foster Funeral Home & Crematory, Huron, is handling the arrangements.