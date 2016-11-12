Brian K. Ayers

He was born in Sandusky on Dec. 8, 1968, and was a 1987 graduate of Margaretta High School.

Brian was employed by Great Lake Packaging in Bellevue as a tow motor operator.

He was a member of Faith Memorial Church, was a big Pittsburgh Steelers fan, loved all sports and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his father, Clyde Ayers Sr. of Sandusky; wife, Janie; daughter, Ashley (Chaz Knerr Sr.) Ayers of Sandusky; six stepchildren; grandchildren, Taylor Dreschel, Chaz Knerr Jr., Carson Knerr and Caisen Knerr; sister, Deanna (Lincoln) Hamilton of Castalia; brothers, Gary Ayers and Clyde “Ed” (Beth) Ayers Jr., both of Sandusky; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Coella (Smith) Ayers; and nephew, Matt Ayers, in 2005.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, until time of funeral services at 1 p.m. in Toft Funeral Home & Crematory, 2001 Columbus Ave., Sandusky. The Rev. Ken Hiser will officiate.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Go Fund Me account for Brian Ayers.

Condolences and gifts of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting toftfh.com.