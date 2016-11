She was born March 12, 1921, in Ingram County, Mich., to Earl and Olive West. She was a New Departure-Hyatt retiree in Sandusky. She was a Hernando Pasco Hospice volunteer with a love for crafts and flowers.

She leaves behind one son and wife, two grandsons, five great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Sr., in 1993. Her ashes will be taken to Port Clinton to be with him.