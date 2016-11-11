Margaret Noel Swanbeck

She was born Dec. 28, 2000, in Sandusky and was a sophomore at Norwalk High School. Margaret, also known as Maggie, had so many beautiful attributes, too many to list, but here are a few: free spirit, stylish dresser “her own style,” dance to her own tune, artistic, quirky, vivacious, compassionate, faithful, loyal, funny, mature beyond her years, intense, encourager, lover of kitties and hard worker.

Margaret wanted to be in the high school band, but did not play an instrument, so she became a band groupie. She was on the swim team her freshman year and was planning on being part of the team this year as well. Maggie also hoped to be in the school play this year. She was a member of the choir and had a sweet singing voice. She had a heart for art, drama and music. Maggie was adamant about going to college when she graduated. She worked a summer job at Plum Brook Country Club and put away every dollar for her future.

She is survived by her parents, Carl and Angela Swanbeck; her sister, Claire at home; her brother, Cameron (Dawn) Hill of Milan; nieces, Evelyn and Meredith; nephew, Vincent; maternal grandparents, Vern and Kathleen Kennedy; paternal grandparents, Ray and Nora Swanbeck; beloved Aunts, Debbie, Babe and Betsy; and Uncle Jimmy.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at St. John Lutheran Church, 9416 Ohio 99 (Corner of Ohio 99 and Strecker Road), Monroeville. Margaret’s parents are requesting casual dress, as Maggie preferred people to be in their comfy clothes. The family will also receive friends from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Beulah Beach Center, 6101 W. Lake Road, Vermilion. The Rev. Dr. Amy C. Little will officiate. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Beulah Beach Cafeteria.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Margaret N. Swanbeck Fine Arts Scholarship, c/o Norwalk City Schools Endowment Fund, 134 Benedict Ave., Norwalk, OH 44857; or to Beulah Beach, c/o Summer Camp Scholarships.

Pfeil Funeral Home, Monroeville Chapel, 109 Monroe St., Monroeville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be shared with the family at pfeilfuneralhome.com.